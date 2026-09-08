Kang Ho-dong Unexpectedly Struck in the Face During Broadcast... Lee So-na’s “Kung Fu Noodles” Cause a Major Mishap (Cheonman Gi-in Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kang Ho-dong turns the set upside down after an unexpected incident during the broadcast, when Lee So-na’s kung fu noodles strike him in the face.

In the second episode of TV Chosun’s “Cheonman Gi-in Show,” airing today on the 8th, Kang Ho-dong watches Lee So-na’s extremely difficult performance. Lee So-na learned the techniques directly from world-class kung fu noodle masters, but Kang Ho-dong ends up suffering an unexpected mishap.

While passionately performing to “Meong,” Lee So-na suddenly charges toward the spot where MC Kang Ho-dong is seated. She then boldly begins spinning the kung fu noodles in front of him.

The kung fu noodles Lee So-na is spinning strike Kang Ho-dong in the face. With no chance to defend himself against the completely unexpected blow, he is hit on the cheek and expresses his surprise, saying, "I got hit, I got hit."

Attention is focused on Kang Ho-dong’s reaction to the unintended “cheek strike” and on how Lee So-na responded to the veteran entertainer. Viewers are also eager to see the all-time unexpected incident worthy of “Cheonman Gi-in Show,” which even startled Kang Ho-dong.

Kang Ho-dong particularly piques everyone’s curiosity, saying, "I’ve spent 56 years slurping noodles, so I’ve tried just about every kind of noodle there is... but this is my first time hearing about kung fu noodles." Even the “noodle-slurping master” is unfamiliar with them, raising questions about what kung fu noodles are and what the stage performances by the world champions will be like.

Meanwhile, “Cheonman Gi-in Show” features Lee Joseph, whose eyes alone resemble Cha Eun-woo, and Woo Hyun-nam, who is “Lee Kang-in if you just add the beauty mark,” as kung fu noodle masters, heating up the set.

When Lee Joseph, already well known by the nickname “Noodle Eun-woo,” appears, Huh Chan-mi expresses her surprise, saying, "I can kind of see Cha Eun-woo." Even before the performance begins, the national judging panel creates a remarkable scene by frantically pressing the voting buttons.

Woo Hyun-nam of China, who won the kung fu noodle competition two years in a row, further raises the excitement by resembling Lee Kang-in, saying, “Lee Kang-in if you just add the beauty mark.” As befits a kung fu noodle world champion, Woo Hyun-nam flawlessly performs everything from a “Lee Kang-in-level dribble” to a 720-degree Marseille turn and a “limbo feat” in which he bends his back nearly 90 degrees. His performance draws an awestruck reaction: "The champion really moves differently."

TV Chosun’s “Cheonman Gi-in Show” is a blockbuster program in which Korea’s national-treasure-level eccentric performers meet top stars and take on the challenge of reaching 10 million views. It airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.