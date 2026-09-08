Solbi, the Painter Whose Artwork Reached 23 Million Won, Shows Off Her Wealth with a Luxurious Yacht Party on the Hangang River

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and painter Solbi drew attention by sharing her happy weekend, which included visiting an exhibition and attending a yacht party.

On the 8th, Solbi shared several photos, calling it a "happy weekend."

Solbi visited a fellow artist’s exhibition and appeared to enjoy taking in the artwork and engaging in cultural activities.

After finishing her exhibition schedule, she spent a relaxing time with acquaintances at a yacht party.

Against a dazzling nighttime backdrop, Solbi enjoyed a leisurely and luxurious lifestyle, sipping wine and champagne while watching a fountain show on the Hangang River.

Meanwhile, Solbi works in various fields as a singer, writer, and painter. She previously made headlines after appearing on a television program and revealing that "her income as a painter is greater than her income as a singer." The top price of Solbi’s artwork is reportedly 23 million won.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.