'Political Controversy' Lee Su-ji Declares All-Out War on Online Trolls: "No-Leniency Legal Action"

The fifth Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) were held at Paradise City in Incheon Metropolitan City on July 31. Comedian Lee Su-ji, who won the Maran Five Popular Star Award. /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] The agency representing comedian Lee Su-ji has taken a hard-line stance, announcing that it plans to pursue legal action over malicious slander, the spread of false information and other abuses that have recently circulated online.

CP Entertainment, Lee Su-ji's agency, said in an official statement on the 8th, "We have confirmed that posts and comments containing malicious slander, insults, personal attacks, false information and defamation targeting Lee Su-ji have continued to be posted and circulated on online communities and social media."

The agency stated, "As this is a serious matter that infringes on the artist's reputation and rights, we are carefully reviewing all related matters and responding thoroughly."

It added, "For acts involving the creation, distribution or spread of malicious posts or comments, we plan to pursue all necessary legal measures, including civil and criminal action, in cooperation with our legal representatives." The agency emphasized, "To protect the artist, we will respond firmly under a zero-tolerance policy, without leniency or settlement."

The spread of malicious posts targeting Lee Su-ji is also linked to the recent 'political controversy' surrounding her.

In July, Lee Su-ji played a civil servant character named Kim Ji-yeong on the YouTube channel Hot Issue Ji. In the video, Kim Ji-yeong tells off a complainant calling for a "reelection," saying, "You must not do that here."

Some viewers questioned whether the scene was intended to ridicule citizens who demanded a reelection after the shortage of ballots during the June 3 local elections.

As the controversy spread, the production team explained, "We had absolutely no intention of conveying any particular political position or social issue," and deleted the scene in question.

Lee Su-ji later issued an apology herself and decided to suspend her activities.

The agency's decision to pursue legal action comes as malicious slander and the spread of false information targeting Lee Su-ji have continued. The agency said it plans to maintain its hard-line response to protect the artist's rights and interests.

▶ The following is the full statement from CP Entertainment.

Hello. This is CP Entertainment.

First, we sincerely thank everyone for the great interest in and love for our artist, Lee Su-ji.

We have recently confirmed that posts and comments containing malicious slander, insults, personal attacks, false information and defamation targeting Lee Su-ji have continued to be posted and circulated on online communities and social media.

As this is a serious matter that infringes on the artist's reputation and rights, we are carefully reviewing all related matters and responding thoroughly.

In addition, for acts involving the creation, distribution or spread of malicious posts or comments, we plan to pursue all necessary legal measures, including civil and criminal action, in cooperation with our legal representatives. We also wish to inform you that, to protect the artist, we will respond firmly under a zero-tolerance policy, without leniency or settlement.

We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artists.

Thank you.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.