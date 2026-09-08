'She Looks Like She Gained Weight'... Yuna Kim and Her Husband Caught Off Guard by Sudden Pregnancy Rumor: “We Have No Knowledge of It” → “Completely Unfounded”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Minjeong Cho] Yuna Kim, the “Queen of Figure Skating,” and her husband Ko Woo-rim’s representatives each firmly denied a sudden pregnancy rumor. After Ko Woo-rim’s side said, “We have no knowledge of it,” Yuna Kim’s side also stated that it was “completely unfounded.” The speculation, which began with a single photo from a public event, has ended as a non-issue.

On the 7th, Yuna Kim attended a media event for a global beauty brand at Lotte Department Store Jamsil Avenuel in Songpa District, Seoul.

That day, Yuna Kim appeared before reporters in a black long dress that revealed her shoulders and arms, paired with a burgundy bag. With her long, straight hair falling naturally, she struck various poses, including hand hearts and cheek hearts, showcasing her signature elegance.

After photos and videos from the event were released, some online users commented that Yuna Kim’s appearance and figure looked slightly different from before. In the process, some users raised the possibility of pregnancy without any particular basis, and the rumor quickly spread.

On the 8th, Ko Woo-rim’s side responded to the pregnancy rumor, saying, “We have no knowledge of it.” Yuna Kim’s agency, All That Sports, then addressed the matter directly. An agency representative called the rumor “completely unfounded,” explaining that “clothing can sometimes make someone look as though they have gained weight.” The representative also stressed, “A pregnancy rumor arose before, but she was not pregnant then, and she is not pregnant now either.”

This is not the first time Yuna Kim and Ko Woo-rim have been caught up in baseless rumors. In 2022, when they announced their marriage, they were also swept up in speculation that Yuna Kim was pregnant before the wedding, amid the sudden marriage announcement. At the time, Yuna Kim’s side denied it as “completely unfounded.”

In 2023, fake news portraying the couple’s divorce, infidelity, and pregnancy as facts spread online, prompting both agencies to take a strong stance. All That Sports said it would use every available means to delete and block the false information and consider civil and criminal action against those who circulated it. Ko Woo-rim’s agency also warned that it would respond to fake news with a zero-tolerance policy to prevent further harm to the artist and his family.

After posting a photo of herself and Ko Woo-rim taken in Paris, France, last July, Yuna Kim directly appealed to some commenters, saying, “I don’t want to see any more of the over-the-top comments and jokes that have crossed the line over the past three years.” Her remarks were interpreted as expressing discomfort with the excessive attention and speculation that have continued since her marriage.

Yuna Kim and Ko Woo-rim first met through the 2018 All That Skate ice show and developed a romantic relationship. After dating for about three years, they married in October 2022.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.