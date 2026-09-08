Nancy Lang's Agency Disputes Drunk Driving Allegations: "A Glass or Two of Champagne... Not at the License-Revocation Level"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Amid reports that artist and broadcaster Nancy Lang had been booked on suspicion of drunk driving, her agency disputed parts of the reports, saying, "She was not intoxicated, nor was her blood alcohol level at the license-revocation threshold."

On the 8th, Megaton Entertainment, Nancy Lang's agency, explained the circumstances through several media outlets, saying, "The breathalyzer test was conducted when she was almost home."

The agency also addressed Nancy Lang's alcohol consumption and blood alcohol concentration. It said, "She drank a glass or two of champagne," and emphasized, "It was not at the level of intoxication or license revocation."

Earlier that day, MBN reported that Seoul Gangnam Police Station had booked Nancy Lang on suspicion of drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act.

According to the report, Nancy Lang allegedly drove a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at around 3:45 a.m. that day in Seoul's Gangnam District. The report also said that her blood alcohol concentration was measured at a level corresponding to the threshold for license revocation.

However, the agency later said that her blood alcohol level was not at the license-revocation threshold, creating conflicting accounts between the initial report and Nancy Lang's side. The exact blood alcohol concentration and the circumstances at the time are expected to be confirmed through the police investigation.

Police plan to investigate the specific facts, including why Nancy Lang drove under the influence and the route she took.

Meanwhile, Nancy Lang has recently pursued both her art and broadcasting careers. Since June, she has held a solo exhibition titled 'PLAY' at ART SPACE Y in Seoul's Gangnam District. In July, she also appeared on the web entertainment show 'Dakteoshin,' where she revealed her more-than-20-year connection with singer Lee Hyori.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.