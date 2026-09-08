Youn Yuh-jung, 79, Stuns in Unbelievable White-Haired Fashion Editorial: "My Fate Must Be So Harsh"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Youn Yuh-jung, 79, shared a weighty remark reflecting her personal philosophy on life.

Fashion magazine W Korea recently released a photo spread and excerpts from an interview with Youn Yuh-jung. Now 79, she naturally revealed her white hair in the editorial and created a distinctive presence while pulling off a range of styles, from leather jackets and white tops to eye-catching accessories.

What particularly drew attention was Youn Yuh-jung’s candid remarks at the photo shoot.

Youn Yuh-jung began by saying, "Why would there be no one who feels self-pity? Feeling sorry for myself? Even today, I felt sorry for myself."

Her reason was characteristically Youn Yuh-jung. She humorously described her situation of wearing leather clothing for the shoot in sweltering weather, saying, "My fate must be so harsh that I’m wearing leather clothes in the middle of summer, when it’s 36 degrees."

She then mentioned Albert Camus’s novel The Stranger, saying, "When you’re trying to stop a car while smiling under a terrible sun so blinding that you can barely see, you think, ‘I guess this is the kind of fate I was given.’" Youn Yuh-jung stressed that everyone feels self-pity, but that how one responds to it is what matters.

"There is compassion for oneself. But in life, we shouldn’t show it," she said bluntly. "Repeatedly telling people, ‘This is how I am and that’s how I am,’ about those feelings is extremely undignified. It’s embarrassingly self-pitying." She added, "Everyone is struggling through life. We keep living even when it’s difficult."

The words carry even greater weight coming from Youn Yuh-jung, who made her debut in 1966 and has spent 60 years as an actress. Rather than portraying her past as a tale of hardship or success, her calm view that everyone lives with their own struggles reflects her distinctive attitude toward life.

Youn Yuh-jung, who debuted in 1966, is marking her 60th year in the industry and continues to work on the global stage as well as in South Korea.

In April, Youn Yuh-jung starred as Chairman Park, a Korean billionaire who owns a country club, in Season 2 of the Netflix series BEEF. The casting drew particular attention because she played a married couple opposite Song Kang-ho for the first time.

For this performance, Youn Yuh-jung was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. After becoming the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award for acting for the 2021 film Minari, she is once again vying for recognition at a major U.S. awards ceremony. The 78th Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on the 14th local time.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.