RESCENE, Even Four Members Combined Weighed Less Than 180 kg... ‘Unexpected Reason’ They Couldn’t Ride the Slide

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Girl group RESCENE faced an unexpected situation when Woni, Liv, MINAMI, and Zena together still failed to meet the weight requirement to ride a slide.

On the 7th, a video titled “RESCENE’s My Date Trip Behind the Scenes” was posted on the YouTube channel “KBS WORLD TV.”

The video showed the RESCENE members trying out a slide during a trip.

That day, Woni, Liv, MINAMI, and Zena finished preparing to ride the slide together. May did not take part in the activity.

However, for safe operation, the facility required the riders’ combined weight to be at least 180 kg.

The measurement showed that the four members’ combined weight was still below 180 kg, leaving them visibly flustered by the unexpected result.

In the end, the four members were unable to experience the slide because they failed to meet the minimum weight requirement, even after lining up to ride together.

The fact that four adults together did not weigh more than 180 kg was both surprising and amusing.

The video also included the caption, “RESCENE is so light that four members can’t even ride the slide.”

Fans reacted by saying, “It’s amazing that the four of them together weigh less than 180 kg,” “It seems like it would have worked if May had ridden too,” and “The reason they couldn’t ride the slide is so unexpected.”

Meanwhile, RESCENE is a five-member girl group consisting of Woni, Liv, MINAMI, May, and Zena.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.