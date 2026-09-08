Tim♥'s wife Kim Bo-ra, pregnant naturally at 44: "I wasn't using contraception after our first child, and the baby came as a gift on the day I reconciled with my husband"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Kim Bo-ra, a businesswoman and the wife of singer Tim, shared her feelings about naturally conceiving her second child at the late age of 44.

On the 8th, Kim Bo-ra began discussing her second pregnancy on social media, writing, "44... My second child came to me at 42, a story about a gift."

She said she had deliberately not used contraception after giving birth to her first child, adding, "About a year and a half ago, we began planning for a second child. I checked my menstrual-cycle app and carefully tracked my fertile period. Anyway... when I still didn't get pregnant, I wondered if there might be a problem, so I even visited a fertility clinic early this year. The ovarian age I had secretly hoped would be younger was exactly the same as my actual age... I also received guidance on the timing for conception from the clinic, but I still didn't get pregnant."

However, Kim Bo-ra also revealed that she had been deeply afraid of pregnancy. During her first pregnancy, she went through a difficult time with back pain and a stye, and she lost about 3 kilograms after being diagnosed with COVID-19 near the end of her pregnancy. Anxious about childbirth, she underwent a cesarean section and later said her recovery was slow. Because of this, before her second pregnancy, she felt relieved whenever a pregnancy test showed only one line. She later went through conflicts with Tim, but said she naturally conceived her second child as their relationship grew even stronger through the process of reconciliation.

Kim Bo-ra said, "I became certain I was pregnant on the day my husband and I reconciled. Instead of praying out of fear, I prayed with gratitude. That's why our second child's nickname is 'Gift.'" She once again expressed her joy.

Tim married Kim Bo-ra in 2021 and they have a son. They recently announced their second pregnancy and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.