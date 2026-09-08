‘Divorced Singles’ Season 22 Hyunsook ♥ Season 16 Gwang-su Clash Ahead of Remarriage: “Don’t Mess With My Daughter” (‘Love War’)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Gwang-su from Season 16 and Hyunsook from Season 22 of ‘I’m Solo,’ a divorced-single couple preparing to remarry, became embroiled in a heated argument and conflict.

On the seventh, JTBC’s entertainment show ‘Love War’ released a preview featuring Gwang-su and Hyunsook.

The video captured the pair’s tense conflict from the very beginning. Hyunsook snapped at Gwang-su, saying, “Stop it! Think about it by yourself,” and “You’re suffering from delusions,” as their voices rose. When Hyunsook made a gesture that appeared to mock Gwang-su, Lee Hyori pointed out, “That’s mean behavior.” Hyunsook later pushed back against the panelists’ criticism, saying, “Seriously, why are you acting like that?” and “I really do have a good personality.”

Hyunsook also raised her voice at Gwang-su, saying, “I’m telling you, don’t mess with my precious daughter.” The two also clashed over plans for a second child, with Gwang-su saying, “I can’t deny that she isn’t my biological child,” “I heard men want to have children,” and “You just don’t have to see me.”

Hyunsook told the production staff, “He said, ‘The reason you got divorced is because of you,’” and was also seen breaking down in tears, though it was unclear what had caused her distress. The preview further showed Seo Jang-hoon sharply rebuking Gwang-su, saying, “Stop it! I don’t think this is right,” fueling interest in how far the couple’s conflict had escalated.

Gwang-su and Hyunsook appeared in the 16th and 22nd divorced-single seasons, respectively, of SBS Plus and ENA’s ‘I’m Solo.’ Hyunsook is raising her daughter alone after her divorce, while Gwang-su has gone through two divorces and has no children. The two broke up last year after dating for four months, but reunited a month later.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.