"Jennie’s Class Shines Again": She Wears a 30-Year-Old Vintage Look at Her Best Friend’s Wedding Instead of a New Design

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jennie of BLACKPINK drew attention by choosing a Versace dress unveiled about 30 years ago as her wedding guest outfit at her close friend’s wedding.

The wedding of American rapper and singer-songwriter Matt Champion and Canadian model Tabia Bonetti was recently held, and the bride, Tabia Bonetti, shared photos from the ceremony on her social media. The photos also showed Jennie attending as a guest.

In the photos, Jennie wears a dress in a pale green shade with a striking asymmetrical skirt line and smiles naturally. She paired it with Western-style boots, creating a distinctive look that departed from typical wedding guest fashion.

The outfit Jennie chose attracted even more attention after it became known that it was a vintage Versace archive dress first unveiled about 30 years ago.

The outfit is known to have appeared in the 1997 couture collection designed by Gianni Versace. It is particularly significant because the collection was the final couture collection presented by Gianni Versace shortly before his death in Miami, United States, in July 1997.

Rather than reproducing the 1990s archive dress exactly as it was, Jennie made it her own by adding Western boots and a natural hairstyle. By choosing an outfit from about 30 years ago instead of a recent collection, she once again demonstrated her status as a fashion icon.

The special friendship between Jennie and the bride, Tabia Bonetti, has also drawn attention. Their relationship did not first come to light through this wedding.

In 2023, Tabia attended the launch event for Jennie’s Calvin Klein capsule collection in Seoul. Matt Champion was also there at the time.

In 2024, Jennie visited Vancouver, Canada, and joined the launch of a collaboration between Tabia’s brand, Friends With Animals, and Reebok. Jennie was spotted hiking with Tabia and other acquaintances, while Tabia had also previously shared photos with Jennie on social media, showing their close relationship.

Jennie, who has maintained a friendship with Tabia for years through fashion, personally attended Tabia’s wedding to offer her congratulations.

Meanwhile, Jennie continues her work as a solo artist, releasing her new digital EP, Fallen Angel, on the 28th of last month.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.