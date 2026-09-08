'November Wedding' Yoon Jong-hoon and Han Eun-seo: 'Secret Social Media Traces' Hidden for Eight Years Since Their First Meeting

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Actors Yoon Jong-hoon and Han Eun-seo have announced a surprise wedding for November. Traces showing that the two quietly supported each other through social media for years have recently resurfaced, drawing attention.

Their unusual interaction was clearly captured on social media. In June and July, Yoon Jong-hoon liked all four posts Han Eun-seo uploaded while studying abroad, expressing his support.

This was not merely recent support. From the time the two worked together on the 2018 SBS drama 'A Bloody Battle for Revenge' through recently, Yoon Jong-hoon consistently left likes on many of Han Eun-seo's posts.

Han Eun-seo also responded by liking Yoon Jong-hoon's posts, and the two continued to look out for each other. They still follow each other, confirming that they have maintained a quiet but deep connection for eight years.

The two first met through the SBS drama 'A Bloody Battle for Revenge,' which aired in early 2018. Yoon Jong-hoon played the role of doctor Seo Jun-hee, while Han Eun-seo played Oh-young in the same production.

After quietly dating without any major dating rumors or a public relationship, the two are finally becoming husband and wife. Their story has drawn keen interest as the connection that began on a project eight years ago has blossomed into a lifelong partnership.

According to YK Media Plus, Yoon Jong-hoon's agency, the two will hold their wedding ceremony at an undisclosed location in Seoul on November 1. Yoon Jong-hoon, born in 1984, and Han Eun-seo, born in 1994, will marry after building a long-standing relationship of trust despite their 10-year age gap.

Yoon Jong-hoon personally shared the emotional news with fans in a handwritten letter posted on his official fan café. He wrote, "I have found a precious person, and now I want to walk through life with that person forever," adding, "After caring for and understanding each other and making efforts together, we are about to make a new beginning through marriage."

He continued, "From now on, I will live more responsibly as someone's husband and as actor Yoon Jong-hoon. I will work hard to become a good actor and a good person," adding his heartfelt pledge.

Since making his debut in 2013, Yoon Jong-hoon has earned recognition for his solid acting skills in tvN's 'Reply 1994' and 'Misaeng: Incomplete Life,' as well as SBS's 'A Bloody Battle for Revenge,' 'The Penthouse: War in Life' series, and 'The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.'

Han Eun-seo, his future bride, made her debut in the 2008 KBS drama 'The Great King Sejong.' She went on to become known for appearing in numerous productions, including 'Phantom,' 'The Golden Tower,' 'A Bloody Battle for Revenge,' and 'The Hymn of Death.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.