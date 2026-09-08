54-Year-Old Kim Jung-nan: "Do You Know How Much This Film Costs?" She Was Harshly Sworn at on Set and Burst into Tears

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Jung-nan, who is 54 this year, opened up about a shocking incident she experienced on set while working as an extra in her younger days.

A video featuring stories from Kim Jung-nan’s past was posted on her YouTube channel on the 7th.

That day, Kim Jung-nan recalled what happened on set, saying, "It was an episode from when I was young. I worked as an extra."

Kim Jung-nan said, "I went there without knowing anything. It was my first time standing in front of a camera, but every time I moved, the camera director would swear at me. I had never heard such profanity in my life."

She continued, "That was how things were back then. He hurled all kinds of profanities, including extremely vulgar language, and I couldn’t think straight. It felt as if I were being beaten with a hammer from every direction."

Kim Jung-nan particularly remembered the words the camera director said to her at the time.

She confessed, "I remember one thing he said back then. I remember him saying, 'Do you know how much this film costs? If you cause even one retake, you’ll have to pay for it!'"

She added, "He said, 'You’re only an extra, and if you cause a retake, what are you going to do about the loss?' That was it. He was so angry."

Kim Jung-nan had never studied acting, so the harsh criticism inevitably left her deeply intimidated. She confessed, "I had never learned how to act, so I was intimidated and completely cowed. I cried so hard that my face was covered in tears and snot."

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-nan has continued her acting career, appearing in numerous productions.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.