Even D.O. Pushed Out of Olympic Park...15 Concerts Canceled or Relocated as Protest Fallout Continues

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] A concert by singer and actor Doh Kyung-soo at Olympic Park, Seoul, has been canceled again amid the fallout from prolonged protests. Fans are divided over whether he will be able to deliver a concert of proper quality at the relocated venue.

According to Ticketlink on the 8th, the venue for the “DOH KYUNG SOO DAY OFF 2026-2027 CONCERT TOUR SEOUL” has been changed from TicketLINK Live Arena at Olympic Park, Seoul, to Hall 5 of Exhibition Center 1 at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The organizers said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances near the venue, it has become difficult to ensure the safety of our audience and the smooth operation of the concert, so we have been forced to change the venue."

Doh Kyung-soo’s concert will take place as scheduled over three days, from October 2 to 4. However, all previously purchased tickets will be canceled because the seating layout at KINTEX differs from that of the original venue. Ticket payments will be automatically refunded through the original payment method, and audience members will have to purchase tickets again according to a schedule to be announced later.

The Seoul concert sold out in both domestic and international fan-club presales. Fans who secured seats after fierce competition will now have to try to buy tickets again less than a month before the concert.

As the venue has changed from a gymnasium-style concert hall to a large exhibition center, concerns have emerged over sightlines, acoustics, and tiered seating. Online communities were filled with reactions such as, "I think I should buy a ticket first and worry about it later," "I wonder how they will create tiered seating at KINTEX," "I’m worried about the view if there are no tiers on the floor," and "If it’s a standing area, it could be physically demanding."

Some fans cited past events held at KINTEX, saying, "They installed tiered seating for other award ceremonies too," and "Some concerts create tiers for each event, so we should wait and see," attempting to ease concerns. Others responded, "I’m still worried about the acoustics even if they create tiers," and "It seems difficult to install tiers from the front all the way to the back." With the new stage and seating arrangements yet to be revealed, fans remain divided over the concert environment.

This is not the first time that protests at Olympic Park have caused concerts by singers and idols to be canceled or relocated.

Protests demanding the blockade of vote-counting stations and a new election began around the Handball Gymnasium, which is used as TicketLINK Live Arena, following a shortage of ballots during the nationwide local elections on June 3. Venue operations were subsequently disrupted for an extended period. Park Seo Jin’s Seoul encore concert, scheduled for July 4 and 5, was ultimately canceled after an alternative venue could not be secured.

U-Know Yunho had been scheduled to hold a solo concert at TicketLINK Live Arena from the 17th to the 19th of the same month, but the venue was moved to Jamsil Arena about 10 days before the concert. SM Entertainment explained that the venue remained difficult to use and that the change was made to ensure the event could proceed smoothly.

N.Flying’s concert was also moved to another venue, while Nexon’s “MapleStory 2026 Summer Showcase Overdrive” left Olympic Park and was held at KINTEX in Goyang. The “2026 Weverse Con Festival” likewise changed part of its operating plans because of circumstances around the event venue. Seventeen’s Dino’s fan concert and a performance by Jay Park were also reportedly among the events canceled or relocated.

According to data received by the office of Kim Yong-man of the Democratic Party of Korea from the Korea Sports Industry Company, a total of 15 events scheduled at the venue between June 6 and September 27 were either canceled or relocated. Refunds of rental fees for 13 of those events alone amounted to approximately 1.07 billion won.

By changing the venue, Doh Kyung-soo has been able to keep the previously announced concert dates unchanged. However, the Olympic Park concert and all previously sold-out seats have been scrapped. As fans face another round of ticket competition, attention is focused on whether KINTEX’s new stage design can resolve concerns over sightlines and acoustics.

Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.