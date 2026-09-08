Baek Jin-hee, Set to Marry in January: Was the “Man in the Video = Her Future Husband♥”? Her Trip to Canada Revisited

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Baek Jin-hee has announced that she will marry next January, and a video of her recent trip to Canada with male acquaintances has drawn renewed attention.

Last July, Baek Jin-hee posted a video on her YouTube channel, Jinny Is Back, titled “Solo Trip to Toronto~ Canada’s Three Best Steak Restaurants Mukbang, Studying at a Library, and Healing at Harbour Square Park.”

“I’m in Toronto right now. I’m going to call up my very few acquaintances and visit three of Toronto’s best steak restaurants,” Baek Jin-hee said. She then visited a popular steak restaurant with two male acquaintances, ordering steak, French fries and wine as they enjoyed their time together. One of the men, who was wearing a watch, even pushed the food toward Baek Jin-hee.

Baek Jin-hee exchanged casual remarks with one of her acquaintances, including, “You can only come here if you make a reservation, right?” She also commented, “It wasn’t exactly melting in my mouth, but it tasted good as I kept eating.”

The video has recently attracted renewed attention after Baek Jin-hee announced her marriage. Some fans showed keen interest, speculating that one of the male acquaintances in the video could be her future husband.

Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding ceremony on January 23 next year. She met her partner while studying in Canada last year, and after a long-distance relationship, they are set to become husband and wife. Her future husband is an older office worker who lives in Canada. After the wedding, Baek Jin-hee plans to continue her activities while traveling between South Korea and Canada.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.