'Yoon Jong-hoon♥' Han Eun-seo, 10 Years Younger, Shares Emotional Thoughts After Announcing Marriage: "The Person Who Has Always Stayed by My Side"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Eun-seo personally shared her thoughts ahead of her marriage to actor Yoon Jong-hoon, who is 10 years older than her.

After news of her marriage became public on the 8th, Han Eun-seo expressed her affection for her fiancé, Yoon Jong-hoon, saying, "He is the person who has consistently stayed by my side and given me warm love for a long time."

She continued, "Now, as people who will spend the rest of our lives together, we will cherish and love each other even more as we walk forward together. I sincerely thank you for blessing and supporting our new beginning."

She added, "I am grateful for the love you have shown us, and I will always strive to live in a way that allows me to become a better person for each other and for those around us," expressing her thanks to those who congratulated them on their marriage.

Han Eun-seo and Yoon Jong-hoon will hold their wedding ceremony on November 1. Yoon Jong-hoon, born in 1984, and Han Eun-seo, born in 1994, have a 10-year age gap. The two first became acquainted after appearing together in the 2018 SBS drama *Return*. Their relationship later developed into a romance, and after nurturing their love for many years, they are now set to become husband and wife.

Yoon Jong-hoon had also personally announced the marriage by sharing a handwritten letter on his fan café. He said, "I have met someone precious, and now I intend to walk through life with that person forever. After cherishing, understanding, and making efforts for each other, we are about to begin a new chapter called marriage."

Ahead of the wedding, he also conveyed both his excitement and his sense of responsibility. He expressed his intention to live more responsibly as both a husband and an actor, and asked fans for their blessings.

Han Eun-seo made her debut in the 2008 KBS2 drama *The Great King Sejong* and appeared in *Will It Snow for Christmas?*, *High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged*, *Phantom*, and *Return*. More recently, she met viewers through JTBC's *Beyond the Bar*. She studied abroad in London, United Kingdom, and is reportedly believed to have completed a doctoral program at Sungkyunkwan University.

Yoon Jong-hoon became known through *Reply 1994*, *Misaeng: Incomplete Life*, *Return*, and *The Penthouse: War in Life* series. He is currently appearing in the KBS 1TV daily drama *Our Happy Days*.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.