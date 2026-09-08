Han So-hee Candidly Acknowledges Mixed Reactions to Blonde Hair: “I Find It Unfamiliar Too, but You’ll Get Used to It”

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Han So-hee directly addressed mixed reactions to her striking blonde hairstyle. She said she also finds it unfamiliar for now, but expressed satisfaction with her new look, saying, “If you keep looking at it, you’ll get used to it.”

Han So-hee was interviewed on the 8th at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, ahead of the release of the film *The Intern*, directed by KIM Do-young.

Han So-hee recently made headlines by appearing at public events with bright blonde hair instead of her usual black hair. She first unveiled the blonde look at last month’s production presentation for *The Intern*, and continued to show it off in YouTube content and press screenings. Online, people offered various reactions to the markedly different atmosphere.

Han So-hee said that she bleached her hair for filming the upcoming Netflix series *Solo Leveling*. She explained that she is currently having her roots bleached once every two weeks to continue filming.

Above all, Han So-hee was also aware of the mixed reactions to her blonde hair. “I’ve always wanted to bleach my hair, but I couldn’t because of filming,” she said, adding that she was pleased to be able to leave behind a work featuring her bleached look this time. She continued with a laugh, “I still find the hair color unfamiliar. My fans and the public seem to find it a little unfamiliar too, but if you keep looking at it, you’ll get used to it.”

She also had no intention of insisting on being only the “pretty Han So-hee.” Han So-hee expressed satisfaction with the transformation because it allowed her to leave behind a character with a completely different appearance in the film.

She said her personal style had also changed recently. “With my hair looking like this, I think I dress more conservatively,” Han So-hee said. “Recently, I threw out all my hideous clothes. I realized I should dress more decently.” She explained that although she used to enjoy ripped clothing and punk styles, she now feels that certain clothes suit different ages and situations.

She also appeared more composed about favorable and unfavorable reactions to her appearance. “Not everyone can like me—if there are people who like me, there will naturally be people who don’t,” Han So-hee said. She added that turning unfavorable opinions into favorable ones ultimately depends on what she does going forward. She also expressed hope that the public would watch her more closely and get to know her better.

Meanwhile, *The Intern*, starring Han So-hee, is a Korean remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, released in 2015. It depicts an office life that transcends generations and ranks, beginning when Gi-ho, a silver intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun-woo, played by Han So-hee, who emerges as a dark horse in the fashion industry three years after launching her business.

Following *The Intern*, Han So-hee will perform action scenes in *Solo Leveling*, playing Korea’s only female S-rank hunter. Since she is maintaining her current blonde hair for this character, her striking transformation is expected to continue in her next project. *The Intern* is scheduled to be released on the 16th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.