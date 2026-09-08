‘Seven♥’ Lee Da-hae Breaks Down in Tears Ahead of Her November Delivery... Jang Young-ran: “I Sincerely Support You as You Take Your First Steps as a Mother”

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Da-hae eventually burst into tears after receiving a heartfelt letter from Jang Young-ran, her close friend and an experienced mother.

On the 8th, tvN STORY released a preview video titled “From a celebratory pregnancy meal to parenting tips from an experienced mother! A warm time of support for mom-to-be Lee Da-hae.” The video featured Lee Da-hae, who is expecting to give birth in November, spending special time discussing her pregnancy and sharing updates on her life.

Despite being pregnant, Lee Da-hae appeared in a comfortable outfit pairing a sleeveless top with linen pants and showed off her still-slim figure. She especially drew attention by enjoying a carefully prepared special meal for the expectant mother and indulging in an enthusiastic mukbang.

That day, Lee Da-hae invited Jang Young-ran, who is known to be one of her closest friends, as her food-sharing companion. As an experienced mother raising two children, Jang Young-ran generously offered Lee Da-hae practical advice based on her own experience ahead of the delivery.

Lee Da-hae asked Jang Young-ran, “Are there things I should prepare in advance or make sure to have?” She then opened up one by one about the questions she had as an expectant mother.

Drawing on her own parenting experience, Jang Young-ran answered each of Lee Da-hae’s questions and shared practical childcare tips. The warm meeting continued with an even more special moment toward the end of the video. Jang Young-ran gave Lee Da-hae baby supplies she had prepared herself, along with a carefully handwritten letter.

Reading the letter aloud, Jang Young-ran said, “I sincerely support and bless Da-hae as she takes her first steps as a mother.” Lee Da-hae eventually became teary-eyed at the heartfelt words, which conveyed both Jang Young-ran’s warm feelings toward her friend and her sincere support for Lee Da-hae as she prepares to become a mother.

After receiving the letter, Lee Da-hae shed tears repeatedly as she struggled to compose herself. She expressed her gratitude to Jang Young-ran, saying, “It’s so beautiful.” The two women’s long-standing friendship and warm congratulations for the expectant mother moved viewers as well.

Meanwhile, the tvN STORY program “Namgyeoseo Mwohage,” featuring Lee Da-hae and Jang Young-ran, will air on the 14th at 8 p.m.

Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating him for eight years. Two years into their marriage, she personally announced her pregnancy in May and received many congratulations. Lee Da-hae is due to give birth in November, and the couple’s second-generation child is reportedly a girl.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.