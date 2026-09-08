Tablo Opens Up About Severe Insomnia: "It's Dangerous at My Age, and Even Doctors Said There Was a Problem"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Tablo of EPIK HIGH has spoken about his insomnia.

On the 8th, a video titled "I Tried Every Sleep Tip Because of My Insomnia. What Is the Best Advice?" was posted on Tablo's YouTube channel.

Tablo confessed, "I have something to admit. My insomnia has returned over the past month. My sleep hygiene is a complete mess," adding, "Even at this very moment, I'm getting an absurdly insufficient amount of sleep. And I want to know why. Recently, the members and I had a song competition. We released a new song, and I realized that making music is harmful to me."

Tablo stated, "Those who know me will know that I have never had a good relationship with sleep. I've always had problems sleeping," adding, "And this is a medical condition that doctors diagnosed and stamped as 'a problem.' It's an issue I've carried with me since childhood."

Tablo explained, "The first thing I blamed was the academic culture when I was young. Staying up all night was praised. If I didn't get enough sleep, my parents were actually proud of me. It meant I had stayed up late, pushed my body to its limits, and was a good student," adding, "When I went to school and told my friends, 'I only slept for three hours,' a competition would start immediately. Not being able to sleep was genuinely a kind of flex. It makes no sense."

In particular, Tablo said, "I recently realized there was one more thing to blame. I realized that whenever I have to create something, I don't sleep at all," adding, "While writing a new song recently, I haven't been able to get proper sleep from the moment DJ Tukutz suggested that we have a song competition until now. How much have I slept? About four hours a day on average. It makes no sense. It's dangerous at my age."

Recalling the time he released the 2019 album *sleepless in ______*, Tablo also said, "The entire album is about not being able to sleep well. I couldn't sleep while making that album," adding, "It was when I had left YG and was becoming independent again after a long time. The pressure was intense. It wasn't because I wanted the album to do well; it was because our future had become uncertain again. We had no manager, no one else working with us, and there were only the three of us. When we first left YG, we rented an absolutely terrible studio. It was false advertising. It was worse than it looked in the photos. I would wake up every two hours, saying, 'That's not the lyric,' and keep changing the lyrics."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.