Kim Jong-kook Reveals ‘Newlywed Meals’ Prepared by His Wife...Different Healthy Dishes for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Kim Jong-kook drew attention by revealing the healthy meals his wife lovingly prepares for him after their marriage.

On the 8th, KBS 2TV variety show 'Problem Child in House' released a preview video titled 'Newlywed Kim Jong-kook’s Diet, Endorsed by Chang-yoon Woo and Lee Jong-min.'

The video featured endocrinologist Chang-yoon Woo and rehabilitation medicine specialist Lee Jong-min, who personally lost weight from 100 kg to 48 kg. They reviewed the hosts’ diets and checked their health conditions.

As the cast members’ diets were being reviewed, Kim Jong-kook’s weekend meals were revealed. Yang Se-chan reacted, "Does your sister-in-law prepare these meals? You really are a newlywed."

Kim Jong-kook replied, "My wife made them. I couldn’t prepare meals like that myself," confirming that she had prepared the food herself. His breakfast consisted of chicken-breast fried rice, Greek yogurt topped with nuts and blueberries. It was a healthy, nutritionally balanced meal befitting Kim Jong-kook, who has consistently managed his physique through exercise.

Lunch was healthy as well. Kim Jong-kook explained, "I have noodles in cold soybean broth for lunch. My wife makes the soybean broth herself at home and prepares the noodles for me. There’s even fruit for dessert."

He added that he had ssambap, one of his favorite foods, for dinner. In other words, he has been eating relatively balanced meals for all three meals of the day.

Joo Woo-jae exclaimed, "You really do live together," while Yang Se-chan said, "I want to get married," expressing his envy and prompting laughter.

Chang-yoon Woo, the specialist who examined Kim Jong-kook’s diet, also gave it a positive assessment. He noted the amount of protein in the meals, saying, "There’s quite a lot of protein, but I think it should be enough for Jong-kook."

He continued, "The leafy greens for wrapping food are also thick and dense vegetables. Gim is a good source of dietary fiber, too," offering a detailed nutritional assessment. He particularly said that the current diet was appropriate for Kim Jong-kook, who has consistently maintained his physique through exercise.

Finally, Chang-yoon Woo gave Kim Jong-kook’s diet a passing grade, saying, "The diet is excellent." As Kim Jong-kook’s diet received a favorable assessment from a specialist, he demonstrated that his commitment to self-care remains unchanged after marriage.

'Problem Child in House,' featuring Chang-yoon Woo and Lee Jong-min, will air today, the 8th, at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.