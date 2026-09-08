Hwang Jung-min said "There will be no leniency," but stalking suspect appeals conviction and plans to request him as a witness

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A woman in her 40s, identified as Defendant A, who was indicted for allegedly stalking actor Hwang Jung-min, was sentenced to a fine of 6 million won at her first trial. While Hwang Jung-min’s side warned of further legal action, saying, "There will be no leniency," Defendant A’s side said it would appeal the verdict.

On the 8th, Kim Young-ah, presiding judge of Criminal Division 4 of the Goyang Branch Court of the Uijeongbu District Court, sentenced Defendant A, who was indicted on charges including violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, to a fine of 6 million won. The court also ordered her to complete a 40-hour stalking-prevention program.

Earlier, prosecutors had sought a fine of 10 million won at the final hearing. Defendant A received a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won in February and requested a formal trial in protest. However, she ultimately received a fine twice the amount of the summary order at the first trial.

During the trial, Defendant A’s side argued that the stalking charge was not established and sought an acquittal, citing, among other things, that Hwang Jung-min had contacted her first. The court, however, found Defendant A guilty, determining that her conduct constituted persistent and repeated behavior that infringed on Hwang Jung-min’s daily life and could cause anxiety or fear.

Defendant A’s side announced its decision to appeal immediately after the sentencing. Her attorney expressed disappointment to reporters that the first-trial court had not accepted the request to call Hwang Jung-min as a witness. The attorney argued that the central issue was how to assess the nature of and relationship reflected in the communications between the two during the period when Defendant A was accused of stalking Hwang Jung-min.

In particular, the attorney claimed that Hwang Jung-min had contacted Defendant A first several times during that period and had also engaged in private conversations with her. The attorney maintained that Hwang Jung-min needed to appear in court personally and explain what happened at the time in order to assess their relationship.

The attorney added, "The defendant plans to appeal the verdict." Defendant A’s side intends to request Hwang Jung-min as a witness again at the appellate trial to verify the relevant details directly.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min’s side signaled an even tougher response following the first-trial verdict. SEM COMPANY, his agency, issued an official statement after the sentencing, saying, "The court found the defendant guilty of all of her persistent and malicious stalking offenses and sentenced her to a fine of 6 million won and completion of a 40-hour stalking-treatment program."

The agency continued, "The defendant’s conduct to date has seriously infringed on the daily life of our actor and clearly constitutes the crime of stalking," adding, "We believe this ruling confirmed that stalking, which threatens another person’s life, cannot be justified for any reason, and we deeply respect the judiciary’s decision."

Separate from the first-trial verdict, Hwang Jung-min’s side is also pursuing additional legal measures. SEM COMPANY claimed that the dissemination of false information and the release and distribution of maliciously edited recordings had continued during the trial, and said it planned to take legal action over the matter.

The agency also emphasized, "We will hold the defendant legally accountable for her additional conduct without any leniency."

Ultimately, the first-trial court rejected Defendant A’s claim of innocence and found her guilty of stalking. However, with Defendant A immediately announcing an appeal, the case is expected to proceed to a second trial. In particular, attention is focused on whether the appellate court will accept Defendant A’s request to call Hwang Jung-min as a witness again.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.