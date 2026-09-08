"That’s Seoi"—But How Beautiful Is Lee Min-jung’s Daughter? Everyone Marvels at Her Childhood Photos Showing Their Striking Resemblance

[Sportschosun, Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Everyone was amazed by actress Lee Min-jung’s childhood appearance.

On the 8th, a video titled “A Birthday Party for Mom with Her Friends of 50 Years. Getting Help from Friends of 40 Years lol” was posted on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel.

After arriving at her parents’ home, Lee Min-jung laughed and said, "I might not be able to visit my parents during Chuseok because I’ll be traveling abroad for work. I’m going through all this trouble to treat my mother and her friends to a meal for her birthday and Chuseok."

Lee Min-jung said she had never cooked at her parents’ home before. "My husband told me, ‘You’re reinventing yourself through YouTube,’" she said. "I think this is my first time doing this at my mother’s house. So, actually, if you ask whether I cooked in this house before getting married, I didn’t. That means I know nothing about the kitchen."

While Lee Min-jung was cooking, her mother showed the production staff photos from Lee Min-jung’s childhood. When they saw Lee Min-jung’s kindergarten graduation photo, the staff were startled by the striking resemblance and exclaimed, "That’s Seoi." They asked, "What about Seoi looks exactly like Lee Min-jung?" Her mother replied, "Her behavior is very similar to Min-jung’s. She’s so bright and sharp that she talks back to everything," prompting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.