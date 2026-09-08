Hyun Bin x Jung Woo-sung x Woo Do-hwan: A Historic Three-Person Selfie... Visually Stunning Even in a Casual Shot

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] A three-person shot of “visual powerhouses” Jung Woo-sung, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan has finally come together. Their striking looks, along with the warm chemistry they displayed both on and off set, have drawn attention.

On the 8th, the YouTube channel “Elle Korea” uploaded a video titled “You should have listened to your older brother... What will be the conclusion of Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, and Woo Do-hwan’s close-knit chemistry? #MadeinKorea2 #ElleGetsYa.”

The video showed Jung Woo-sung, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan, the lead actors of Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea Season 2,” sitting together and discussing various aspects of the production. They freely praised one another and candidly shared behind-the-scenes stories, showcasing their exceptional chemistry.

During the interview, the three were asked, “While filming Seasons 1 and 2, which scene made you think, ‘That was really cool,’ about one another?”

Hyun Bin was the first to answer, choosing Jung Woo-sung’s entrance as his most impressive moment. He said he was struck by Jung Woo-sung’s presence, which left a powerful impression even in a brief moment.

Speaking about Woo Do-hwan, he noted, “His rank insignia has become heavier, and you can feel that he has gained more gravitas. Men in uniform are cool.” He was referring to the younger actor’s transformation.

Woo Do-hwan also continued praising Jung Woo-sung and Hyun Bin.

First, regarding Jung Woo-sung, he said, “He looks incredibly cool even at this very moment, but in Season 2, there’s a scene where he delivers lines at a gukbap restaurant. He has changed dramatically after nine years and has eyes that see through everything. It feels as though he can see right through you. I thought it was cool.”

He praised not only Jung Woo-sung’s appearance but also the character’s atmosphere, gaze, and deeper emotional expression.

For Hyun Bin, he chose the “shootout scene.” However, just as he was about to elaborate, Hyun Bin, worried about spoilers, hurriedly covered Woo Do-hwan’s mouth, prompting laughter. Even as they discussed the production, their natural chemistry was evident.

The interview also included a special moment that allowed viewers to see how well the three actors’ faces looked together.

In response to a request to see “how the three faces look together,” they took a group selfie. Jung Woo-sung, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan initially seemed somewhat awkward, but soon brought their faces together in one frame and posed for the camera.

What drew even more attention was the revelation that this was the first time all three had taken a selfie together. With the three actors, each possessing a distinct appeal, appearing on one screen, they created such a striking visual that the label “visual geniuses” seemed entirely fitting.

In the series, the three actors work together as intense characters, but off camera they created a warm atmosphere by comfortably complimenting one another and joking around. Their eye-catching looks further fueled fans’ enthusiastic interest.

Meanwhile, Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea Season 2,” starring the three actors, is set to premiere on the 9th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.