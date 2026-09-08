As Debate Grows Over the “Distance” in a Blended Family, “Marriage Hell” Cast Member Kim Tae-ri Reveals Her First Child’s Story Herself

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Tae-ri, who appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell” as the “Priority No. 1 Couple,” has revealed that her first child was diagnosed with selective mutism amid the intense public interest following the broadcast. She earnestly asked viewers to protect the child’s personal information.

Kim Tae-ri posted a lengthy message on her social media on the 8th, saying, "Since yesterday’s broadcast aired, I have received so much attention, advice and support."

She shared her feelings after the broadcast, saying, "I’m still bewildered that I suddenly acquired the nickname ‘saint,’ and I feel troubled because seeing me cry throughout the program may have made viewers feel upset as well."

As viewers’ concerns after watching the program focused on her first child, Kim Tae-ri decided, after much consideration, to share a story she had not previously disclosed.

Kim Tae-ri revealed, "My first child was diagnosed with selective mutism while still in elementary school." She added, "That is why my husband and I were so shocked when Dr. Oh Eun-young told me it was selective mutism."

She explained, "I had no idea it was hereditary. My first child was also quiet and not very talkative, like me, so I simply thought the child had a gentle temperament. I raised the child alone for more than 10 years, and before I married my current husband, a psychological counseling center assessed the child as having selective mutism."

She said the diagnosis came as a major shock, admitting, "I came home and cried a lot. I also blamed myself, wondering whether it was because I had raised the child alone without a father’s love."

She later took the child to a department of psychiatry, but treatment did not continue. Kim Tae-ri said her first child firmly refused, saying, "I’m perfectly fine, so I don’t understand why I have to take medicine," and explained, "I couldn’t force the child to keep going when the child said they didn’t want to."

Kim Tae-ri said that several years passed without significant treatment or professional intervention. She added that her concerns about her first child played a major role, along with her desire to improve her relationship with her husband, in her decision to appear on “Marriage Hell.”

She said, "A major purpose was to show Dr. Oh Eun-young my first child’s current condition and hear her recommendations." She continued, "I expected that our private lives and faces would become known and that people would talk about us, but I still thought it would be all right if my first child could get better as a result."

After persuading and negotiating with the child several times, she obtained the child’s consent to install an observation camera at home. The child also reportedly visited the Oh Eun-young Clinic for counseling.

Kim Tae-ri said she had noticed changes in her child since appearing on the program, adding, "When I look at my first child these days, I still think it was a good decision to visit the Oh Eun-young Clinic."

She continued, "For a child who is doing everything possible to come out into the world, I will quietly wait by their side and, when they reach out, hold their hand and guide them." She expressed her affection, describing the child as "someone whose small room is the entire world, with intense anxiety wrapped around their whole body."

Above all, she asked people to refrain from tracking down her first child’s identity or private life because of the broadcast. She pleaded, "I earnestly ask you to protect my child’s personal information so that the child does not have to carry even greater anxiety."

Finally, Kim Tae-ri added, "I will work to become a stronger mother and father through this broadcast and protect the happiness of our four children." She also said, "Please watch the final episode with a light heart. I’ll do the crying, so please stop crying."

Meanwhile, the July 7 episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell” showed the daily life of the “Priority No. 1 Couple,” who had formed a blended family. Kim Tae-ri had raised her first child alone before remarrying her current husband, and the couple later had three children, becoming parents to four children. The program repeatedly showed Kim Tae-ri putting her family first and suppressing her own emotions despite being exhausted by childcare and housework, evoking sympathy from viewers.

The current husband’s treatment of Kim Tae-ri’s first child also drew considerable attention after the broadcast. Rather than actively talking with the child or trying to grow closer, he was shown appearing somewhat distant, prompting varied viewer reactions about parent-child relationships in blended families. Kim Tae-ri, meanwhile, took on the role of mediator within the family and was seen crying several times. After observing this, Dr. Oh Eun-young mentioned the possibility that Kim Tae-ri had selective mutism.

Next week’s episode is expected to address the family’s deeper concerns surrounding the first child, going beyond the couple’s problems. Kim Tae-ri has personally revealed that she visited the Oh Eun-young Clinic with her first child after repeated persuasion. Attention is now focused on Dr. Oh Eun-young’s assessment and proposed solutions regarding the child’s current psychological state and family relationships.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.