'Jang Dong-gun’s Wife' Ko So-young Reveals Household Items Filling Her Home Worth Tens of Billions of Won, Bought Through Instagram Group-Buying Deals: "I Send Direct Messages Myself, and Sometimes I Don’t Get a Reply"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young revealed household items she purchased through Instagram group-buying deals.

On the 8th, Ko So-young’s YouTube channel posted a video titled “Ko So-young’s 10 Years of Know-How for Solving Food, Clothing, and Shelter Needs Through Instagram—All Her Amazing Group-Buying Finds Revealed.”

Ko So-young, who is known to buy many items through Instagram group-buying deals, said, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. I really do spend a lot on Instagram. I’m secretly more of an introvert. Since I don’t like going out, I sit at home and keep buying things.” The producer asked, “If you spend 1 million won a month, what percentage goes toward Instagram purchases?” Ko So-young surprised everyone by saying 60%. Explaining why she buys so many group-buying items, she said, “When influencers host group-buying events, they explain the products very well. For example, I bought olive oil through a group-buying deal, but we don’t really know much about it, do we? They explain it starting a week before the group buy. And the price is lower than the regular price.” The producer expressed doubt, saying, “I heard those products are repeatedly sold through group buys elsewhere, so that eventually becomes the regular price.” Ko So-young responded with a laugh, “Why are you so suspicious? I just trust them.” She also said she buys a lot of food through group-buying deals and showed how proactive she is by adding, “I even send influencers direct messages asking when they’ll offer octopus again.”

Ko So-young said she bought everything from kitchen items such as dishes, pans, and cutting boards to clothing through group-buying deals. Introducing a pair of jeans she often wears, she said, “I used to think I had to buy foreign brands, but these days, it seems Korean designers are doing a good job making clothes that fit the body types of Asian people well.”

She added, “It was a brand I discovered on Instagram, and now I keep checking to see when new products arrive. Then I send a direct message asking, ‘Where is your store?’” The production staff asked, “How do influencers respond when you send messages like that?” Ko So-young replied with a laugh, “Some people kindly respond, while others don’t reply.”

After learning that Ko So-young had even bought bedding through a group-buying deal, the production staff exclaimed, “Everything in your house is from Instagram.” Ko So-young explained, “These products take advance orders. I think I ordered it last year and received it this year. It took several months. Once an order comes in through a group buy, production begins.” She laughed and added, “I wouldn’t have known about things like this if it weren’t for Instagram. I’m practically an Instagram devotee.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.