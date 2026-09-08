Hwang Bo-ra Sighs Over Son Causing Trouble at Daycare: "His Impulsive Behavior Is Disrupting Other Children's Education"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Bo-ra has decided to discipline her son.

On the 8th, a video titled "Hwang Bo-ra Visits Her First Exhibition with Her Tantrum-Prone Two-Year-Old Son—Did She Finally Succeed in Disciplining Him?" was posted on Hwang Bo-ra's YouTube channel.

Hwang Bo-ra confessed, "I called the specialist who had monitored U-in's development since he was a baby. She told me that U-in has so much energy and has trouble concentrating, so when he acts impulsively during a class, the time spent restraining him means that the other children do not receive the education they should. Isn't that a nuisance? I thought I absolutely couldn't just let this continue."

Hwang Bo-ra stated, "The issue isn't that discipline is important. When she looked into why U-in can't control himself and doesn't follow rules, she said there were no rules governing when he eats, plays, or sleeps. He opens the refrigerator and eats whenever he wants, and she said I'm an avoidant type who finds parenting difficult. I think that's true, in fact. Starting today, I plan to record everything one by one."

Hwang Bo-ra and her husband subsequently created a daily routine for U-in. However, just two days after beginning the discipline, Hwang Bo-ra lamented, "I have a younger friend who contacts me every day, and she kept telling me that there was an exhibition U-in would really enjoy and that I should take him. I said he probably wouldn't understand it yet, but she told me to take him anyway. Today, my husband isn't coming with us, so I'll have to go alone, and I'm at a loss."

After hastily learning how to discipline a child at an exhibition from a specialist, Hwang Bo-ra firmly warned U-in not to run around the venue, but he did not listen. When U-in became excited after seeing a train he liked, Hwang Bo-ra said she "repeatedly apologized to the visitors." However, when he became so disruptive that viewing the exhibition was no longer possible, Hwang Bo-ra held her son and disciplined him firmly. U-in quickly calmed down in response to Hwang Bo-ra's discipline.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.