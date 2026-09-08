Jo Kwon: "My mother battled melanoma and my father had rectal cancer, so I couldn't work. Kim Hye-soo helped me when I couldn't earn money"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jo Kwon of 'New Woman' opened up about the difficult period he endured while his parents battled cancer.

On the 8th, the YouTube program 'New Woman' uploaded a video titled 'During the heyday of World Changing Quiz Show... Did he always write handwritten letters to female idols?!' 2AM's Jo Kwon appeared as a guest.

Jo Kwon, who expanded his career from singing into musicals, spoke about his special connection with Kim Hye-soo. He said, "I appeared in the drama 'The Queen of Office.' That's how we became acquainted, and ever since then, she has always come to see my musicals. She supports me a lot, and because I often perform very theatrical musicals, senior Kim Hye-soo seems to view them very favorably." He added, "I think she came three or four times when I was performing 'Priscilla.' My first entrance is a scene where I descend from the air on a wire, and she must have really liked the role I played. Whenever she comes, she tells me, 'Honey, you did so well.'"

In particular, Jo Kwon confessed, "When I enlisted in the military, my mother had cancer and my father had cancer as well. Kim Hye-soo also helped me through that. While I was in the military, my mother had melanoma and had a toe amputated, while my father had rectal cancer. He underwent surgery four times. As a result, I was barely able to work last year. Since I am an only child, I had to take care of my parents, and the time I spent in the military was the most difficult period. I couldn't earn money, it was time for my company contract to be renewed, and my enlistment notice had arrived. It was extremely hard."

Regarding his parents' health, he said, "They are still physically weak. Their cancer treatments are all over, and they are undergoing follow-up examinations." He expressed his gratitude to Kim Hye-soo, saying, "Senior Kim Hye-soo knew that I was going through such a difficult situation. She said, 'I just hope you don't get sick and can be discharged from the military in good health,' and helped me a great deal with the difficult parts."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.