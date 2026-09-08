IU and Lee Jong-suk Make Dramatic Transformations on the Same Day Two Months After Their Breakup: Chopped Bob vs. Bulging Muscles

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have drawn attention after revealing dramatically different looks following their breakup. IU boldly cut her long hair into a bob, while Lee Jong-suk showed off a more robust physique, creating a markedly different impression from before.

On the 8th, Lee Jong-suk posted several photos taken during a trip on his social media, accompanied by emojis of a rainbow, palm tree, waves and more.

The photos showed Lee Jong-suk enjoying leisurely moments at what appeared to be a beach and in various parts of a city in Hawaii. He shared glimpses of a carefree vacation, including running along the beach, enjoying drinks and strolling through the streets in a comfortable T-shirt and shorts.

What drew the most attention was his noticeably different physique. In a photo of him running along the beach in a sleeveless top, his broader shoulders and well-defined arms were clearly visible. Unlike his familiar image of being tall with a relatively slim build, he appeared larger and more muscular, drawing attention with a look that suggested he had been bulking up.

In another photo, Lee Jong-suk’s toned upper body stood out as he stood on the beach in a sleeveless top. However, Lee Jong-suk has not personally confirmed whether he experienced an actual change in weight or underwent muscle-building training.

Coincidentally, his former partner IU also made headlines that same day with a dramatically different look. At midnight, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment released concept photos for her new digital single, “From This Star,” through its official social media accounts. IU made her first appearance with a short bob after cutting off her long hair, alongside mysterious images of her wearing a spacesuit and moving around inside a spacecraft.

Fans responded enthusiastically as IU, who had maintained long hair until recently, transformed her image with a short bob. Lee Jong-suk also announced his latest activities with a more muscular appearance, meaning that the two former public figures in a relationship appeared with noticeably different looks around the same time after ending their publicly known romance.

IU and Lee Jong-suk first became acquainted as hosts of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s Inkigayo in 2012 before developing a romantic relationship. They officially acknowledged their relationship in December 2022. After maintaining a public relationship for about four years, they announced their breakup last July.

Meanwhile, IU will release her new digital single “From This Star” at 6 p.m. on the 10th. The single will feature “From This Star” and “Dear my crazy soulmate” as double title tracks, both of which IU wrote the lyrics for herself. It is a pre-release single from her upcoming sixth full-length album.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.