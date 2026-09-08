i-dle’s MIYEON Explains Health Screening Video After Medical Advertising Complaint: “No Advertising or Sponsorship Money; Paid Directly”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As i-dle member MIYEON’s health-screening video came under scrutiny over allegations that it constituted medical advertising, the production team issued a direct explanation, stating, “There was no advertising or sponsorship whatsoever.”

The production team of the YouTube channel “Jeondosa” issued an official statement on the 8th regarding the recent allegations of medical advertising. It said, “We were not asked by the medical institution where the filming took place to advertise, promote, or produce this content.”

The team particularly emphasized that no financial compensation had changed hands. It explained, “We did not receive any financial compensation or economic support, including content production fees, advertising fees, or sponsorship fees,” adding, “The production team also paid the performer’s health-screening and medical-treatment costs directly.”

It further drew a line under the issue, stating, “There was also no intention to recommend or promote the use of any specific medical institution or medical professional.”

However, the team acknowledged that some information identifying the medical institution had been exposed in the video and said it had taken corrective measures.

The production team said, “While documenting the health-screening process in detail, we found that some identifying information about the medical institution had not been sufficiently processed in certain scenes of the initially released version.” It added, “After confirming this during a review following the release of the teaser, we immediately completed additional blurring and corrective measures.” The team also said it had reviewed the entire video once again afterward.

On the 1st, MIYEON had released footage of herself undergoing a health screening at a medical institution in Seoul’s Yongsan District through “Jeondosa.” The initially released video was reportedly said to include scenes of a sedative being administered and an endoscopic examination being performed, as well as details that could identify the medical institution, medical professionals, and facilities.

In response, an informant identified as Mr. A submitted a petition to the Yongsan-gu Public Health Center through e-People on the 7th, asking it to determine whether the content constituted medical advertising under the Medical Service Act. The petition asked the center to assess the appropriateness of exposing a specific medical institution and medical professionals, the extent of their involvement in the filming, indications related to professional expertise, and the exposure of actual treatment scenes.

According to Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) guidelines on medical advertising, an act of providing consumers with information about medical practices, medical institutions, or medical professionals may constitute medical advertising regardless of whether financial compensation was provided. Related laws and regulations must therefore be observed.

Accordingly, although the production team explained that it had not received advertising fees or sponsorships, whether the content actually constitutes medical advertising under the Medical Service Act remains subject to a determination by the competent authority.

The production team stated, “Going forward, we will produce content with even greater care, not only during planning and production but also during the review process before release.”

Meanwhile, “Jeondosa” is YouTube content that presents a variety of stories centered on health and wellness.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.