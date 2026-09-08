Baek Jin-hee Reveals Her Fiancé’s Job: “Not a Businessman or Financier—Just an Ordinary Office Worker Without Great Wealth”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Baek Jin-hee has spoken about her fiancé.

On the 8th, Baek Jin-hee uploaded a video titled “An Announcement for You All” on her YouTube channel, “Jinny Is Back.”

Baek Jin-hee personally announced her marriage, saying, “I spent a day feeling grateful because so many people congratulated me. I had never received so many congratulations before, so it finally felt real that the wedding was approaching.”

Speaking about her relationship with her fiancé, she said, “We were in a long-distance relationship, traveling back and forth between Korea and Canada. I flew for 14 hours to see him, and he also flew for 14 hours to see me. Being in a long-distance relationship was not easy. Although the physical distance stood in our way, whenever we spent time together, I became like a young girl.”

She added that her fiancé was the person who taught her how precious an ordinary day can be. She also explained why she decided to marry him, saying, “As we accumulated more and more moments like these, we naturally began talking about the future.”

Regarding her fiancé’s job, she introduced him by saying, “He is just an ordinary office worker. He is neither a businessman nor someone in finance, and he does not have great wealth. He is simply an ordinary office worker who gets most excited on Friday mornings.”

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding on January 23 next year. She met her partner while studying English in Canada last year, and after a long-distance relationship, they are set to become husband and wife. Her fiancé is an older office worker who lives in Canada. After the wedding, Baek Jin-hee plans to continue working while traveling back and forth between Korea and Canada.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.