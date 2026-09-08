‘Ko Ji-yong’s ex-wife’ Heo Yang-im Eventually Undergoes an Upper-Arm Procedure: “Dieting Wasn’t Enough—How Does the Effect Look?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Doctor Heo Yang-im confessed that she had eventually undergone a procedure after opening up about her concerns over fat on her upper arms.

On the 8th, Heo Yang-im candidly shared her concerns about her upper arms and back through her account and explained how she came to undergo the procedure.

Heo Yang-im began by asking, "Did you see that my upper arms were even mentioned in news articles?" She continued, "I was shocked when I saw my back, so I started dieting. But apparently, losing weight alone isn't enough for the upper arms and back; I also needed to work on their firmness."

Heo Yang-im also shared photos taken immediately after the procedure and actively communicated with her fans. She said, "Some people asked in the YouTube comments, 'What procedure did you have?' so I'm sharing it." She added, "There was little pain, and I even received medical care right after the aftercare," directly sharing her experience following the procedure.

She also personally checked how she had changed after the procedure. Heo Yang-im posted photos and asked, "I took these photos because I thought it looked better. Does it look like there's an effect?" inviting fans to assess the changes with her.

She also announced that she planned to exercise rather than rely solely on the procedure. Heo Yang-im said, "Starting tomorrow, I'm going to try doing strength training as well. I'm already getting tired just thinking about it..." prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Heo Yang-im is known as the “Kim Tae-hee of the medical world.” She is a highly accomplished scholar who earned a bachelor's degree in medicine from Ewha Womans University and pursued a master's degree in family medicine and a doctorate in preventive medicine in graduate school. She married former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong in 2013 and welcomed their son, Seung-jae, the following year. However, she recently announced that they had divorced after 11 years of marriage. Heo Yang-im will have custody of Seung-jae.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.