Jonathan Harker Shaves His Head After Severe Hair Loss: "My Scalp Suddenly Felt Hot, but I Ignored It and Eventually Shaved It All Off" ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jonathan Harker of 'Playlist 109' opened up about his hair loss.

Jonathan Harker appeared on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) entertainment program 'Playlist 109,' which aired on the 8th.

Jonathan Harker, who came to Korea in 2008, shared the difficulties he faced during his early years in the country. "I came here, but I couldn't understand the writing. I was supposed to enter the second grade of elementary school, but because I couldn't speak the language, I was held back and placed in the first grade," he said. He added that the drama 'Boys Over Flowers' helped him get through that period. After appearing on KBS2's 'Screening Humanity' and becoming known to the public, Jonathan Harker said, "I went to high school, and I loved it. That's when the assassination jokes began. The kids were so considerate that they would ask, 'Is it okay if I call you Black?' I wondered how to handle that, and it turned into assassination jokes."

However, he said he faced another difficulty. Jonathan Harker confessed, "That's when I started losing my hair. My scalp suddenly felt hot. I wondered, 'Was I dealing with a lot of frustrating things?' But I ignored it and let time pass, and this is what happened. Now I've shaved my head."

After enrolling at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS), Jonathan Harker said, "I could barely experience campus life because of COVID-19. So I worked a lot of part-time jobs before moving to Seoul to pursue my career in earnest." He has remained active, including an appearance on MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View,' but he still has concerns. Jonathan Harker said, "Since turning 20, I've felt a lot of pressure. When I was a student, it felt as though my school uniform protected me. It felt like people would forgive me even if I fell. But now, the way the world sees me is as an adult, isn't it? The pressure of having to take responsibility for whatever I decide is much greater than I expected." He continued, "Since I also do YouTube, if things don't go well, I feel a tremendous sense that it's my responsibility. I often find myself thinking, 'How do adults live while overcoming this pressure?'"

Lee Seok-hoon offered sincere advice, saying, "It's impressive and heartbreaking that you're having these thoughts at 27. You should be having more fun," before adding, "I don't say this to people who are genuinely having fun."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.