Kim Jong-kook’s ‘007-Style Wedding’: He Brags About Wife’s Home-Cooked Three Meals a Day... “So You Really Do Live Together” (‘Problem Child in House’)

[Sportschosun, Lee Ga-eun] Singer Kim Jong-kook showed off a newlywed meal prepared with his wife’s home-cooking skills.

The December 8 episode of KBS2’s ‘Problem Child in House’ featured endocrinologist Chang-yoon Woo, who sparked the “natural appetite-suppressant trend,” and rehabilitation medicine specialist Lee Jong-min, who personally lost weight from 100 kilograms to 48 kilograms.

Kim Jong-kook introduced the meals his wife usually prepares for him. Breakfast consisted of chicken-breast fried rice, Greek yogurt with blueberries and nuts, and more. “You’re eating well,” someone remarked enviously.

For lunch, he usually eats kongguksu, or noodles in cold soybean soup. Kim Jong-kook revealed a full lunch spread, including dessert fruit, saying, “My wife makes the soybean broth and prepares it for me.” Joo Woo-jae then drew laughs by saying, “So you really do live together.” Last year, Kim Jong-kook held a highly secretive, “007-style” wedding and kept all information and photos related to his wife private.

Dinner was ssambap, a meal combining appropriate portions of carbohydrates, protein and fat. Hong Jin-kyung made everyone laugh by reacting as if she were Kim Jong-kook’s wife, saying, “Are you someone who eats all three meals at home? Isn’t the weekend even more of a time to eat out?”

Chang-yoon Woo gave the meal a thumbs-up, saying, “Kim Jong-kook exercises a lot, so he needs to eat carbohydrates, and there’s also a substantial amount of them here. It’s a diet that provides plenty of dietary fiber as well.”

When people again expressed their envy, Kim Jong-kook smiled shyly and said, “It’s the weekend meal, and we don’t have children yet.” Chang-yoon Woo added, “To stay healthy, someone has to make a sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook married a non-celebrity woman nine years younger than him last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.