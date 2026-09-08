Lee Ha-neul Contacted Kim Chang-yeol After Two Years Amid Feud Rumors: "I Called After Hearing He Hadn't Come to the Funeral"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Lee Ha-neul of DJ DOC said he recently contacted Kim Chang-yeol directly.

On the 8th, a video titled "Ha-neul Contacted Chang-yeol After Two Years?" was posted on Lee Ha-neul's YouTube channel.

Appearing visibly thinner, Lee Ha-neul explained why he had not communicated with fans recently: "A younger friend I knew passed away a week ago. He was someone I was close to. It was a period of mourning. I didn't think it was right to laugh, chat, eat good food and do broadcasts while my friend had passed away, so I took about a week off from broadcasting."

When a fan asked, "Are you in contact with Kim Chang-yeol?" Lee Ha-neul replied matter-of-factly, "I contacted Chang-yeol at the funeral. It had been about two years. He was a younger friend whom Chang-yeol and I both knew, but Chang-yeol hadn't received the message. People were saying, 'Chang-yeol didn't come,' so I simply called him. I said, 'This is what happened to him. Come, pour him a drink, and then leave.' So Chang-yeol came and went. It wasn't something I did particularly well or badly."

Meanwhile, when Lee Ha-neul's younger brother and 45RPM member Lee Hyun Bae died in 2021, Lee Ha-neul angrily claimed that Kim Chang-yeol was connected to his brother's death. According to Lee Ha-neul, Lee Hyun Bae had agreed to run a guesthouse business with Kim Chang-yeol, but Kim suddenly reversed his position, leaving Lee Hyun Bae in financial difficulty. Lee Ha-neul claimed that Lee Hyun Bae was injured while working as a delivery rider and could not even undergo an MRI because he had no money, eventually dying from the aftereffects.

The two had not been in contact for more than three years, but in 2024 they appeared to reconcile after joining Jung Jae-yong as the full DJ DOC lineup. However, last December, Lee Ha-neul and Jung Jae-yong held a year-end concert without Kim Chang-yeol, reigniting rumors of a feud. Lee Ha-neul later continued to mention Kim Chang-yeol matter-of-factly during live broadcasts and hinted at a DJ DOC comeback, sparking further speculation about a reunion. Kim Chang-yeol's side dismissed the claim, saying, "We have not heard anything about it."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.