HyunA’s partner Yong Jun-hyung shows a dramatically changed look, sparking hair-loss speculation... eventually says, “Don’t worry about my hair”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Yong Jun-hyung responded playfully to sudden speculation that he was losing his hair.

On the 8th, Yong Jun-hyung posted several selfies on his account along with the message, “Don’t worry about my hair.” He directly addressed the recent hair-loss speculation surrounding him and wittily put his fans’ concerns to rest.

In the released photos, Yong Jun-hyung showed off his distinctive fashion sense even in a tank top and shorts that might otherwise look ordinary. He completed a casual yet highly individualistic style by pairing a bandana, sunglasses and various accessories.

He particularly showcased his signature fashion sense by adding various accessories to his comfortable outfit. In another photo, he drew attention while wearing a baseball cap and looking at the camera with a relaxed expression.

Yong Jun-hyung had previously shared photos of himself enjoying a run by a riverside. After the photos were released, some online users commented that his appearance seemed different compared with the past. Some even said his forehead looked wider than before, prompting unexpected speculation that he was losing his hair.

Rather than offering a detailed explanation, Yong Jun-hyung left the brief and playful message, “Don’t worry about my hair.” By directly responding to the potentially sensitive speculation, he eased his fans’ concerns while showing the composure to laugh off the incident.

Meanwhile, Yong Jun-hyung has continued his music career as a solo singer after promoting as a member of HIGHLIGHT. He married singer HyunA in 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.