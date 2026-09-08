Lee Kyun Says, “I Ruptured a Clavicle Ligament After Colliding with a Chinese Child”... Emergency Surgery, Then Update Six Months Later

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor and businessman Lee Kyun revealed that he had endured a difficult six months after a sudden accident.

On the 8th, Lee Kyun wrote on his social media, "There was an absurd accident—one that was truly unfair if I say it was unfair... Somehow, I endured and have made it through six difficult months." Photos posted with the message showed him receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital.

He continued, "During the Lunar New Year season, I collided with a Chinese child and ruptured a clavicle ligament. I hurried back to South Korea for surgery, and after six months of endurance, I had the surgical pin removed. I didn't talk about it, but it was truly uncomfortable and difficult," explaining what happened. Lee Kyun, who runs a business in Vietnam, reportedly ruptured a clavicle ligament there last February and underwent emergency surgery in South Korea.

Lee Kyun also posted a discharge-related document bearing the words, "Submit the discharge form to the nurses' station," expressing his relief.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyun debuted in 1997 as a member of the group UP. He also worked as an actor in dramas including Spy Myung-wol and Life Is Beautiful. He later focused on running a café business in Vietnam.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.