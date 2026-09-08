‘Securities Professional Husband♥’ Yoon Jin-yi Says, “I Looked Pathetic Living So Roughly” as She Makes a Dramatic Transformation from Long Hair to a Short Cut

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Yoon Jin-yi has made a dramatic transformation from long hair to a short haircut.

On the 8th, a video titled “There’s No Longer a Long-Haired Yoon Jin-yi! A Dramatic Transformation to a Short Bob” was uploaded to Yoon Jin-yi’s YouTube channel, “Jinjja Yoon Jin-yi.”

Yoon Jin-yi headed to a hair salon and boldly cut off the hair she had grown for three years. She said, “I think you have to invest time and money to look beautiful. If you do too little, it feels like you’re falling behind.” She continued, “When I’m not working on a project, I usually live in a rough, unkempt way. But when I let myself go too much, there are times when I feel pathetic. I thought I shouldn’t live that way anymore,” explaining why she decided to make the transformation.

After looking completely different with her short haircut, she headed to see her family and worried, “They won’t recognize me, will they?” However, as soon as her eldest daughter saw Yoon Jin-yi, she reacted in various ways, saying, “Mom, your hair didn’t grow out?” “Your hair is cute,” and “That’s funny. What is this?” Her comments brought laughter.

Meanwhile, Yoon Jin-yi married a man who works in the securities industry and is four years older than her in April 2022. They have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.