Hong Yoon-hwa Lost 40 kg in Nine Months, but Regained the Weight... "I Was Happy" (Same Bed, Different Dreams 2)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa candidly revealed that she has regained weight after losing 40 kg.

The December 8 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny' featured chef Kim Hee-eun and Hong Yoon-hwa, who shared various stories.

At the opening of the episode, Hong Yoon-hwa drew attention by appearing noticeably different from when she had successfully lost 40 kg. As she had been known to continue managing her figure after losing weight, viewers were particularly interested in her current condition.

Lee Ji-hye asked Hong Yoon-hwa, "What happened?" expressing curiosity about how she had been managing her weight after losing it.

Hong Yoon-hwa answered candidly, "I was a little happy." She meant that after losing a significant amount of weight through dieting, she had spent some time enjoying the pleasure of eating. Her characteristically frank and humorous response made everyone on set laugh.

The gold bracelet on Hong Yoon-hwa's wrist also caught people's attention. It was a 10-don gold bracelet that her husband, Kim Min-ki, had given her after she successfully lost 40 kg.

Hong Yoon-hwa explained that the bracelet had become famous as an item representing her, saying, "After I bought the gold bracelet on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams,' I became Mangwon-dong Honggeum. It means, 'Show us Hong Yoon-hwa's gold.'" Her explanation drew laughter.

Earlier, Hong Yoon-hwa had attracted attention by revealing on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2' that she successfully lost 40 kg after nine months of effort. At the time, Kim Min-ki added special meaning to the achievement by giving his wife a 10-don gold bracelet worth approximately 9.55 million won at the prevailing market price.

However, after losing a substantial amount of weight in a short period, Hong Yoon-hwa also experienced unexpected changes.

Hong Yoon-hwa previously told obesity specialist Sang Woo Oh, a professor of family medicine, "After losing 40 kg over nine months, my body feels very tired. I'm not depressed, but I've become much calmer. My body has changed a lot, and it feels unfamiliar."

She added, "I normally don't feel the cold, but after losing weight, I felt so cold—enough to make my hands tremble." Oh explained, "Your body is adapting after the fat has decreased. This is part of the process of returning to normal."

Hong Yoon-hwa also complained that tinnitus had kept her from sleeping properly and that her bruises lasted a long time. Oh attributed the symptoms to nutritional imbalance and explained that nutritional status should be monitored during weight loss.

When Hong Yoon-hwa later revealed that she had gained 4 kg again after eating nourishing foods to strengthen her immunity, Oh pointed out, "That's the beginning of the yo-yo effect." He added, "After menopause, you can develop breast cancer, endometriosis, or endometrial cancer, so be careful," urging her to manage her weight consistently.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.