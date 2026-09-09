Season 28's Young-ho Becomes a "Green Father" for His Daughter After Remarriage: "I Barely Stopped Him from Wearing a Marine Corps Uniform"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Young-ho from Season 28 of 'I'm Solo' has transformed into a 'green father.'

On the 8th, Oksun from Season 28 posted a video along with the message, "Our husband, whose dream was to be a young dadᄏᄏᄏᄏ, fulfilled his wish and went out to serve as a green father. He's more sincere than anyone when it comes to Ayul's school events. It was finally the day of his long-awaited turn as a green motherᄏᄏᄏ. I barely stopped him from going out wearing a Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROK Marine Corps) uniform(?) but doesn't it suit him much better than expected..?ᄏᄏᄏ Please do it again next time," adding, "I realized once again how truly amazing all the parents who work hard every morning to keep the children safe are! Thank you to everyone who helps out."

The video showed Young-ho transformed into a green father. Wearing a green-father vest, he stood proudly and diligently directed traffic for the children. Oksun's daughter then went to see her father with a spring in her step. As soon as she saw Young-ho, she ran toward him, and he waved and greeted her warmly.

Oksun later went to see Young-ho and said, "It suits you," to which Young-ho jokingly replied, "Don't interfere with my work. That's obstruction of official duties. Go quickly," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Young-ho and Oksun, who appeared on the 28th season's divorced-singles special of 'I'm Solo,' developed a romantic relationship through the show. They became legally married by registering their marriage before the wedding ceremony and held the ceremony last May. Oksun, who has one daughter, recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child and received many congratulations.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.