Ko So-young Shares Sad Update: “My Dog Is Undergoing Hormone Treatment for Unexplained Hair Loss”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young revealed that her dog is suffering from hair loss.

On the 8th, a video titled “Ko So-young’s 10-Year Know-How: Revealing All the Amazing Group-Buying Finds That Help Her Handle Food, Clothing, Housing and More Through Instagram” was posted on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel.

Ko So-young, who says she often buys things through Instagram group purchases, stated, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. I really do consume a lot through Instagram. I’m actually somewhat introverted. Since I don’t like going out, I keep sitting at home and buying things.”

While introducing various items, Ko So-young showed a cordless tabletop fan. She explained, “I can’t be exposed to air-conditioning for too long. But running the air conditioner constantly just for my dog feels like a waste of electricity. So this is a fan for dogs. If I put it where the dog is sitting, it gets really cool.”

As Ko So-young introduced the items, the production staff burst out laughing when her dog Pongi stared intently at her. The producer asked about Pongi, who had patches without fur, “Is Pongi normally that kind of breed?” Ko So-young confessed, “It’s called Alopecia X. The fur just falls out, but we don’t know why. Pongi is currently undergoing hormone treatment.” Alopecia X is an unexplained, non-inflammatory hair-loss condition that mainly affects Pomeranians.

Ko So-young then took out a bucket hat that blocks sunlight. She said, “It’s good for walking the dog and for going to the beach. My friend farms, too, so I bought two to wear when I visit. I always worry that a hat’s shape might change when I travel abroad, but this one is fine even when folded. It completely blocks the sunlight, and it’s pretty.”

Ko So-young also took out a thin scarf and said, “You know how I always say that my neck needs to stay warm? I wear a cardigan or knitwear around my neck, but it’s too hot right now, so I looked for a thin scarf. I bought it on Coupang for 9,000 won. I bought three. At this level, it can block the air-conditioning.” She also shared a shopping tip involving algorithms: “If I think, ‘I wish I had something like this,’ it appears the moment I search for it once. If I deliberately search for summer scarves, they show up a day or two later.”

At the end of the video, Ko So-young checked the price of the scarf on Coupang and amused viewers by saying, “Shall we see how much it is? But I bought a returned item. I paid 8,420 won for it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.