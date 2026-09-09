Choi Soo-jong♥Ha Hee-ra, 65 and 58, Yet They Look Like This... A Two-Shot That Defies Their Age

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actors Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra showed off their youthful appearances.

On the 8th, Ha Hee-ra posted a short video on her social media along with the message, "A two-shot for the first time in a while... You worked so hard today as well~~ Thank you!!! #Gratitude #Grace #Love."

The video showed Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra posing affectionately while making heart shapes with their hands. True to their reputation as one of the entertainment industry's most loving couples, they created a sweet, newlywed-like atmosphere.

What drew even more attention, however, was their appearance, which made it difficult to guess their ages. Choi Soo-jong was born in 1962 and is 65 this year, while Ha Hee-ra was born in 1969 and is 58. With clear, vibrant features and remarkably firm skin, the couple continued to flaunt their youthful looks.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.