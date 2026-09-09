Baek Jin-hee, who is getting married in January, confesses to marriage blues: "I don't think it's the beginning of happiness, and I have many worries"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Baek Jin-hee opened up about her honest feelings ahead of her marriage.

On the 8th, Baek Jin-hee released a video titled "A Message for You All" on her YouTube channel, "Jinny Is Back."

Baek Jin-hee announced that she would get married in January next year, saying, "I spent the day feeling grateful because so many people congratulated me." She met her prospective husband while studying English in Canada last year, and the two are now set to become husband and wife after a long-distance relationship.

Regarding her prospective husband's occupation, she introduced him by saying, "He's just an ordinary office worker. He's not a businessman or a finance professional, and he doesn't have extraordinary wealth. He's simply an ordinary office worker who gets most excited about Friday mornings."

Baek Jin-hee confessed, "The marriage still doesn't feel real. I'm the type of person who worries a lot, so I'm extremely worried. I'm preparing things one by one, but thoughts like 'Is this marriage event really unfolding right before my eyes? Are we really becoming a married couple?' keep swirling around in my head." She added, "I don't think marriage is necessarily the beginning of happiness. Different sides of us will surely emerge, and I will become a mature person who can accept and blend with them well."

She continued, "They say women go through many thoughts while preparing for marriage, don't they? There are also marriage blues—the psychological anxiety or depression engaged couples experience because of the burden of wedding preparations and a new environment. I feel that way too. It can't all be happy and good, can it? Of course, there will be far more happy moments," offering a realistic perspective on married life that drew attention.

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding ceremony on January 23 next year. After marriage, she plans to continue working while traveling between South Korea and Canada.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.