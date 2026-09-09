MIYEON’s Side Immediately Addresses Medical Advertising Allegations: “I Paid for It Myself, With No Financial Compensation”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Baek Ji-eun] MIYEON’s side has addressed allegations that the video constituted medical advertising.

The YouTube channel “TOESA” released footage of MIYEON undergoing her first-ever health checkup. However, allegations of medical advertising arose after some information about the hospital was exposed while MIYEON underwent procedures including a sedated endoscopy.

The production team stated on the 8th, “The video was not planned or produced to promote a specific medical institution. It was made to capture the performer’s actual health-checkup process and experience. We were not asked by the medical institution where filming took place to advertise or promote it, and we did not receive any financial compensation or economic support, including content production fees, advertising fees, or sponsorship fees.”

The team continued, “The production team also paid the performer’s health-checkup and medical treatment costs directly. There was likewise no intention to recommend or promote the use of any specific medical institution or medical staff. During our review, we found that some information in the initial release had not been sufficiently processed to prevent the medical institution from being identified, so we immediately completed additional blurring and corrective measures.”

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.