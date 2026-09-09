Jo Hye-ryun Surprised by the “Unusual Underwear” Kim Hye-soo Gave Her: “They Didn’t Exist in Korea at the Time”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Jo Hye-ryun revealed that actress Kim Hye-soo used to frequently give her American-made underwear as gifts.

On the 8th, a video was released on the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder, featuring Jo Kwon as a guest speaking with Jo Hye-ryun.

That day, Jo Hye-ryun and Jo Kwon shared heartwarming anecdotes about Kim Hye-soo, who is known for taking thoughtful care of the people around her.

Recalling her days on the variety programs “Jjak” and “Ul-eomma,” Jo Hye-ryun said, “Back then, Kim Hye-soo often gave me underwear from the United States.”

The underwear Kim Hye-soo gave her was reportedly a front-fastening bra, which was difficult to find in South Korea at the time.

Jo Hye-ryun explained, “At that time, all the underwear in Korea had fasteners at the back,” adding, “What Kim Hye-soo gave me fastened at the front.”

She even vividly remembered how the underwear felt when worn. Jo Hye-ryun candidly added, “The size fit perfectly. Of course, it did shift a little,” prompting laughter.

She continued, “Kim Hye-soo is truly someone who is very generous to others,” expressing her enduring gratitude even after all these years.

Jo Kwon also revealed the special support he received from Kim Hye-soo. The two became acquainted after appearing together in the KBS 2TV drama The Queen of Office, which aired in 2013.

Kim Hye-soo continued to visit venues where Jo Kwon was performing even after the drama ended.

In particular, when Jo Kwon appeared in the show musical Priscilla, she reportedly attended the performance three or four times.

Jo Kwon recalled, “Senior Kim Hye-soo told me, ‘Honey, you were so good.’”

He added, “I came down on a wire during my first entrance. I think she liked the role I played.”

Kim Hye-soo’s thoughtful nature—looking after Jo Hye-ryun with underwear that was difficult to find in Korea at the time and attending Jo Kwon’s musical several times—has only now come to light, adding to the heartwarming story.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.