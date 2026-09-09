"It tastes better than the meals my wife makes"... Kwaktube's bold remark leaves Jun Hyun-moo stunned

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Travel creator Kwaktube surprises Jun Hyun-moo with a bold comment about his wife's home cooking during their newlywed life.

The 11th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday at 9:10 p.m., will feature food bros Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) traveling to Wanju County with their food friend, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, for the special 'Wanma, Jugyeobulgu-maing.'

After happily reuniting with Kwaktube, who had been away for two weeks due to overseas schedules, Jun Hyun-moo conducts street interviews with local residents.

With the residents' enthusiastic cooperation, they compile a list of local restaurants serving Korean beef, spicy shrimp stew, skate fish set meals, soft tofu, and more.

Jun Hyun-moo then tells Kwaktube, "Among the places the residents recommended, there's one where we'll have our first meal today," and takes him to a tofu restaurant.

After sampling various tofu dishes and Jeolla-do kimchi at the restaurant, Kwaktube is unusually candid, saying, "My wife made me a home-cooked meal because I had returned to Korea for the first time in a while, but this place tastes better." The remark leaves Jun Hyun-moo stunned.

Amid their chaotic chemistry, Jun Hyun-moo offers a surprise hint about the food friend, saying, "Today's food friend is the origin of my dance!"

After naming someone he suspects, Kwaktube blindfolds himself and feels the abs of food friend Choi Min-ho. Kwaktube expresses his respect, saying, "They're incredibly firm!" Attention is focused on whether he managed to identify the food friend at once.

Meanwhile, Jun Hyun-moo performs the legendary 'Lucifer' dance with Choi Min-ho. Kwaktube cheers at their surprise collaboration, shouting, "You killed it!" But Choi Min-ho asks Jun Hyun-moo, "I hope you never dance for us again." Viewers are curious about why he made that remark.

Jun Hyun-moo and Choi Min-ho's surprise 'Lucifer' performance, along with the identity of the tofu restaurant they discovered in Wanju, will be revealed in the 11th episode of MBN and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday at 9:10 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.