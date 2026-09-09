Heo Anna Loses 10 kg With Diet Injections, Showing Off a Dramatically Changed Appearance: “My Appetite Lost”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Heo Anna has drawn attention after revealing that she lost 10 kg with the help of diet injections.

The December 8 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” featured the daily life of Heo Anna and her husband, food-service CEO Oh Gyeong-ju.

The couple attracted attention when they appeared with styles that were different from before. Oh Gyeong-ju, in particular, changed his look with bleached hair. After seeing him, Kim Gu-ra said, “At first, I thought he was from Gangnam,” adding, “You look much better. You look like a celebrity.”

Heo Anna’s transformation also drew interest. Kim Sook praised her appearance, saying that although both of them had changed their styles, Heo Anna seemed to look especially beautiful.

Heo Anna candidly explained her changed appearance, saying, “I borrowed the power of science. I’m using an injection now.” She then surprised everyone by revealing that she had lost 10 kg.

When Kim Sook asked, “Isn’t it Wegovy?” Heo Anna replied, “I’m using Zepbound. My appetite lost,” explaining that the diet injection had reduced her appetite and helped her lose weight.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.