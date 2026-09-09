Baek Jin-hee’s fiancé is ‘Henry’... “Is he a businessman? Does he work in finance?” ”

Baek Jin-hee. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Actress Baek Jin-hee personally announced her marriage to her fiancé, whom she met in Canada.

On the 8th, Baek Jin-hee shared a handwritten letter on her account and expressed her feelings ahead of the wedding, saying, "I still can't believe it myself, but I'm getting married."

This came just one day after news of her marriage broke on the 7th.

Baek Jin-hee began by saying, "You may have first heard the news through an article, but I wanted to share my feelings with you directly, so I decided to write this letter."

She continued, "I still can't believe it myself," before announcing, "I'm getting married."

Speaking about her fiancé, she expressed her affection, saying, "I met a good person who taught me how precious an ordinary day together can be, and I came to want to spend the rest of my life with him."

She added, "I won't forget the love and interest you have shown me, and I will continue to show you a better side of myself both as an actress and as a person. Thank you."

Screenshot from Baek Jin-hee’s YouTube video

That day, through her YouTube channel ‘Jinny Is Back,’ she shared more details about her love story with her fiancé and why she decided to marry.

Baek Jin-hee said, "The day has finally come for me to say it in my own words. It still doesn't feel real," and announced, "I'm getting married."

She continued, "I wanted to share this major event with you first through YouTube, but unfortunately, it was reported in an article first. I have never received this much congratulations in my life. It made me realize once again that marriage is becoming a reality for me."

She also opened up about their long-distance relationship between South Korea and Canada. Baek Jin-hee said, "It wasn't an easy relationship because we couldn't be together when we wanted to be," and personally introduced her fiancé’s English name as ‘Henry.’

Explaining why she decided to marry, she said, "He is the person who taught me how precious and enjoyable an ordinary day can be. He helped me stay grounded and gave me a sense of stability both when things were going well and during difficult times. Naturally, we began talking about the future."

She also directly denied speculation about her fiancé’s occupation. Baek Jin-hee said, "He is an ordinary office worker who gets most excited on Friday mornings," adding, "He is not a businessman or someone who works in finance."

However, she was cautious about revealing specific personal information about her fiancé. Baek Jin-hee said, "I'm fine with it, but I don't want to cause even the slightest harm or hurt to the person who will become part of my family."

She emphasized, "I will continue my work on productions while traveling between South Korea and Canada. I plan to show you glimpses of my daily life in both countries through YouTube. I won't give up either one."

Baek Jin-hee. Sportschosun DB

Baek Jin-hee’s agency, Management AM9, previously told Sportschosun on the 7th, "Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding at a hotel in Seoul on January 23 next year," adding, "Her fiancé is an older office worker who lives in Canada."

The two first met while Baek Jin-hee was studying English in Canada last year and eventually began dating. After maintaining a long-distance relationship between South Korea and Canada, they reportedly decided to marry after deepening their love.

The wedding will be held privately with only the families of both sides in attendance. After marriage, Baek Jin-hee plans to continue her acting career while traveling between Seoul and Canada.

Born in 1990, Baek Jin-hee made her debut in the 2009 film ‘Looking for a Person’ and rose to prominence in 2011 through the MBC sitcom ‘High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged.’

She has since continued her acting career, appearing in dramas including ‘Pots of Gold,’ ‘Empress Ki,’ ‘Triangle,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ ‘My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol,’ ‘Jugglers,’ ‘Let’s Eat 3,’ ‘Feel Good to Die,’ and ‘The Real Has Come!’

In particular, she left a strong impression as Tanasili, the empress of the Yuan dynasty, in ‘Empress Ki.’ She also solidified her position as a leading actress by playing the title role of Geum Sa-wol in ‘My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol.’

Her most recent project was the MBC drama ‘The Judge Returns,’ which ended its run in February. At the time, Baek Jin-hee appeared before viewers as Song Na-yeon.

Recently, she launched her personal YouTube channel, ‘Jinny Is Back,’ where she shares glimpses of her daily life and communicates with fans.

Below is the full text of Baek Jin-hee’s handwritten letter.

Photo credit: Baek Jin-hee’s social media

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.