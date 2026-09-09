Park Sung-kwang Rushes His Dog Gwangbok to the Emergency Room at Dawn as Heart Disease Worsens

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Comedian Park Sung-kwang has sparked concern among fans after sharing news that his dog Gwangbok, who suffers from heart disease, was taken to the emergency room.

On the 9th, Park Sung-kwang posted a video on his social media along with the caption, "Taken to the emergency room at dawn."

The video showed Gwangbok lying listlessly on a dog cushion. Gwangbok, who is currently battling heart disease, appears to have been taken to the emergency room at dawn after the condition worsened. The sight of Gwangbok lying limp and unable to muster any strength raised concern.

Earlier, Park Sung-kwang had said, "Gwangbok is receiving treatment in an oxygen chamber," as he waited for the dog to recover while receiving oxygen-chamber treatment at home. However, when Gwangbok’s condition failed to improve, they eventually headed to the emergency room.

Just one day earlier, on the 8th, Park Sung-kwang had also shared a photo of himself with Gwangbok, expressing his deep affection for the dog.

He shared a photo of himself spending time with Gwangbok, saying, "A photo of the two of us, Seonggwang and Gwangbok, together for the first time in a while. Since Gwangbok is sick and can’t go on the walks he loves, we’re just looking around outside for a little while." He continued, "Gwangbok, you’re holding on well. Let’s stop going to the hospital now. Because you’re sick, grooming and bathing are prohibited, and walks should be limited." Park Sung-kwang added, "The number of medications is gradually increasing, and there’s still a lot for us to get through. Gwangbok, your big brothers, big sisters, and everyone else are praying for you and cheering you on, so let’s stay strong."

Meanwhile, Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i married in 2020. The couple previously appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared their life together.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.