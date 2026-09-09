Kim Jin Pyo Takes Dog Probiotics for a Month, Says He Is “Utterly Mortified”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jin Pyo] Singer Kim Jin Pyo shared the bizarre story of mistakenly taking probiotics intended for dogs for more than a month, believing they were for human consumption.

On the 8th, Kim Jin Pyo posted a lengthy message on his social media (SNS), saying, "I wonder when it started. I developed a habit of taking various things that were supposed to be good for my body the morning after drinking."

He said that every morning when he had a hangover, he took digestive medicine, vitamins, and other supplements all at once. One day, he spotted probiotics on a shelf where his medicines were kept and swallowed them without giving them much thought.

Kim Jin Pyo explained, "They tasted exactly like the probiotics I used to take," and said he subsequently made them part of his routine the day after drinking.

However, at some point, hives of unknown origin began appearing on various parts of his body. After carrying a bag all day, broad patches of hives appeared on the shoulder where the strap had touched, and his side sometimes turned red.

Because the symptoms were not severely itchy and subsided after a few days, he initially did not consider them serious. But when the hives began recurring sporadically, he told his wife about his condition and said he planned to visit a hospital if the symptoms worsened.

The truth came to light while he was taking the probiotics again. Seeing Kim Jin Pyo pour the probiotics into his mouth, his wife checked the crumpled packaging and urgently asked, "Did you just take that?"

Sensing that something was wrong, Kim Jin Pyo asked, "Why? Should I spit it out?" His wife immediately replied, "Spit it out right now." After Kim Jin Pyo spat out the probiotics dissolving in his mouth and asked why, his wife said, "They're for dogs," and showed him the words “for dogs only” printed on the package.

Only then did Kim Jin Pyo realize that he had been taking probiotics intended for dogs for more than a month. He expressed his disbelief, saying, "Why did I never see the words ‘for dogs only’? The self-loathing is brutal."

According to Kim Jin Pyo, the hives that had appeared across his body disappeared 10 days after he stopped taking the product. He said, "I'm leaving this here in case there is someone like me," and jokingly described his experience as a “clinical trial,” prompting laughter.

However, no medical causal relationship has been confirmed between the dog probiotics and the hives. Anyone who mistakenly takes an animal product or develops unusual symptoms should not rely solely on personal experience, but should seek guidance from a medical institution or the relevant authorities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.