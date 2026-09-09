Baek Jin-hee Marries Henry After Long-Distance Relationship, Reveals Handwritten Letter: “I Still Can’t Believe It”

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Baek Jin-hee personally announced her marriage through a handwritten letter.

On the 8th, Baek Jin-hee posted a handwritten letter on her social media account and shared her thoughts ahead of her wedding next January.

In the letter, Baek Jin-hee began, "You may have first heard the news through reports, but I wanted to share my feelings with you directly, so I decided to write this letter. I still can’t believe it myself, but I’m getting married."

Speaking affectionately about her fiancé, she said, "I met a wonderful person who taught me how precious an ordinary day spent together can be, and I came to want to be with this person for a long time."

Baek Jin-hee also thanked her fans, saying, "I won’t forget the love and support you have shown me, and I’ll show you a better side of myself both as an actress and as a person."

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding at a hotel in Seoul on January 23 next year. Her future husband is an office worker residing in Canada, and the couple plans to split their married life between Canada and Seoul. The two became acquainted while Baek Jin-hee was studying in Canada last year and decided to marry after a long-distance relationship. Her future husband’s English name is reportedly Henry.

[The full text of Baek Jin-hee’s social media post follows]

Hello, everyone.

You may have first heard the news through reports, but I wanted to share my feelings with you directly, so I decided to write this letter. I still can’t believe it myself, but I’m getting married.

I met a wonderful person who taught me how precious an ordinary day spent together can be, and I came to want to be with this person for a long time.

I won’t forget the love and support you have shown me, and I’ll show you a better side of myself both as an actress and as a person. Thank you.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.