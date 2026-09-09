Yong Jun-hyung Addresses Hair-Loss Concerns Sparked by a Single Photo by Revealing His Crown

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee85] Singer Yong Jun-hyung humorously addressed unexpected hair-loss speculation by personally posting a photo of his crown.

On the 9th, Yong Jun-hyung posted a photo on his social media with the caption, "Hair, hair."

In the photo, Yong Jun-hyung is taking a picture of the crown of his head. His thick hair is clearly visible, and he wittily dismissed the speculation surrounding him by adding, "Don't worry about my hair."

Earlier, on the 5th, Yong Jun-hyung shared a photo showing what he had been up to for the first time in about four months. The photo showed him spending time overseas with his wife, singer HyunA. The following day, he shared a glimpse of his daily life while running at Hangang Park.

After his long-awaited update, some netizens commented that his appearance seemed different compared with the past. In particular, his shorter hairstyle led some to say that his forehead looked wider than before, unexpectedly sparking speculation about hair loss.

Yong Jun-hyung then personally revealed his crown, bringing the controversy-that-wasn't-really-a-controversy to a humorous close.

Meanwhile, Yong Jun-hyung has continued his music career as a solo singer after promoting as a member of HIGHLIGHT. He married singer HyunA in 2024.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.